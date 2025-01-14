Kentucky moves up in ESPN's Bracketology after the road win over Mississippi State
The start to the season for the Kentucky Wildcats has been interesting as Mark Pope's team has four wins over the top 15 teams but three losses against unranked opponents. The Wildcats are coming off a big road win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and this was Kentucky's first true road victory of the season.
ESPN's Joe Lunardi updated his Bracketology this morning, and the Wildcats were the three seed in the Midwest. This draw would have the Wildcats opening up the NCAA Tournament in Denver, playing against the Akron Zips.
Alabama was the one seed in this bracket, and Marquette was the two seed, setting up a solid draw.
There is still a lot of basketball left to play, and knowing the Wildcats are playing in the SEC, there are a lot of losses likely still on the schedule.
Currently, in this Bracketology update, the SEC had 11 teams make the big dance, and this was tied with the Big 10.
Kentucky has a lot of things to figure out before the NCAA Tournament rolls around, but early into conference play, Coach Pope's team has done a good job putting the team in a spot to be a four seed or better.
If the Wildcats are able to start figuring out the little things like rebounding and physicality and pair these things with their ability to shoot the ball, it will be really hard to send Kentucky home. If Kentucky was a three-seed in year one under Mark Pope, the future would be even brighter than expected.