Kentucky must finish SEC play strong to avoid a Wednesday game in the SEC Tournament
It's a new time in Lexington, Kentucky, and Mark Pope wants the Kentucky Wildcats to show up in Nashville for the SEC Tournament looking to hang banners. He made that clear at his introductory press conference, so Kentucky fans are excited to see what happens in Music City this year.
Right now, the Wildcats are eighth in the SEC, which would mean they open the tournament on Thursday. If the Wildcats were to drop from the eighth spot down to ninth, they would kick things off in Nashville on Wednesday, meaning another game.
The goal for this basketball team needs to be finishing out strong and climbing as high as possible in the standings. More than likely, if the Wildcats were to finish 4-2 in SEC play, they would be in that eighth spot or better.
Vanderbilt is one of the teams the Wildcats are fighting with for a spot on Thursday, so if the Wildcats could beat them at home on Wednesday, it would be huge. The other teams the Wildcats are fighting with are Mississippi State, Texas, and Arkansas. Big Blue Nation needs to root on these teams' losing games and Kentucky winning. It will be really hard to make a run to the championship if the Wildcats start on Wednesday.
The main goal for Kentucky over these next few weeks needs to be getting healthy for the tournament. If Kentucky is able to get Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson back soon, it will be quite helpful. Kentucky fans always flood to Nashville for the tournament so it would be great to see Coach Pope's team have an excellent showing.