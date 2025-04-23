Kentucky native Travis Perry has entered the transfer portal
A Kentucky native has entered the transfer portal, ending his short time in Lexington. On Tuesday, it was announced that soon-to-be sophomore guard Travis Perry entered the transfer portal. After Kentucky finished their roster off with the addition of Florida transfer guard Denzel Aberdeen, Perry has hit the portal one day later.
Perry grew up a high school basketball star in the state of Kentucky, becoming the state's all-time leading scorer in his time at Lyon County. At Kentucky, his freshman season saw ups and downs with minutes, but when he was called on, he did well, stepping up at point guard when both Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson were out. A couple of the 6-1 guard's best games came both came against Alabama. In Tuscaloosa, Perry played the starting point guard role with both Butler and Robinson out. He put up 12 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist and even 4 steals on the defensive end. Known for his impressive scoring coming out of high school, his defense showed in that performance.
The Kentucky native played nine games where he earned double-digit minutes on the court, including five in a row through SEC play when Kentucky was dealing with injuries in their backcourt. Next season's roster includes a number of backcourt players like Jaland Lowe, Otega Oweh, Jasper Johnson, Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler. There is plenty of versatility to like on this team with a number of multi-positional players.
Perry is likely looking for a bigger role at a new school heading into his sophomore season. After one season in Lexington, the Kentucky native is heading elsewhere.