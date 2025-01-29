Kentucky needed Koby Brea to step up against Tennessee and he did in a big way
Kentucky sharpshooter Koby Brea got out to a hot start in SEC play with a massive 23-point game in the win over Florida, where he shot 7-9 from three. In the following five games, Brea was averaging 5.4 points per game while only shooting 26.9% from three.
Many believed the only way the Wildcats would be able to take down the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville without Lamont Butler would be for Brea to have a big game. The veteran delivered just that as he led the Wildcats with 18 points on 5-5 shooting and 3-3 from deep. Brea also got to the charity stripe seven times, making five of them.
On top of the scoring, Brea also pulled down three rebounds, dished three assists, blocked a shot, and had a steal.
While Brea was 3-3 from deep in this game what was more impressive than his shooting was how he was moving around on the offensive end of the floor. Brea looked like more than just a sharpshooter in the Wildcats win over Tennessee. He looked like a well-rounded offensive weapon.
Kentucky needs this version of Brea to stick around for the rest of SEC play. If Brea plays like this in the NCAA Tournament while shooting lights out from three, it will make the Kentucky Wildcats an incredibly tough out.
Brea playing good basketball is a significant part of Kentucky's success, and it seems every time he has a big game, the Wildcats win. Hopefully, Brea drains a lot of threes on Saturday during John Calipari's return.