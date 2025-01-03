Kentucky needs a fast start against #6 Florida to kick off SEC play
Early into the season, one issue Kentucky often faced in non-conference play was a slow start, especially in big games. The Wildcats were down at half against Duke, Gonzaga, and Clemson, yet they found a way to go 2-1 in these games. Mark Pope's ability to make second-half adjustments is a big reason why the Kentucky Wildcats were able to beat Duke and Gonzaga, but this team can't always rely on a big second half.
The SEC is stacked top to bottom, so if Kentucky has to come from behind in every game of conference play, they will not have a good record. They need to come out of the gate hot and have a lead in SEC play, and there would be no better time to start this than against Florida.
Kentucky is going to have to make a lot of three-point shots if they want to beat the #6 Florida Gators, so if Jaxson Robinson, Koby Brea, Lamont Butler, and Otega Oweh could get hot from deep early, it would be a massive help.
Florida, like Kentucky, is a veteran team, so if the Gators come out hot, it won't be easy for the Wildcats to mount a massive comeback even with a great Rupp Arena crowd rooting them on.
Hopefully, the crowd in Rupp Arena will be the best of the season, even though this is an 11 am et tip. SEC crowds in Rupp Arena are always great, and a good one in this matchup could help Kentucky get out to a hot start.