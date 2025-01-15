Kentucky needs Amari Williams to keep rebounding like he did against Texas A&M
Amari Williams had his best game of the season against the Texas A&M Aggies because he helped Kentucky win one of the most critical battles in this game.
When previewing the Wildcats matchup with the Aggies, one of the most important keys to victory was keeping the Aggies off the offensive glass. Texas A&M is the best team in college basketball when it comes to offensive rebounding and the Wildcats beat them at their own game. Williams's defensive rebounding in this game was a big reason why.
In Kentucky's win, Williams was able to pull down 12 total rebounds, with nine of them being defensive rebounds. Williams was strong on the glass in this game as he pulled the boards down with authority and waited to make a pass until everything was clear.
Williams also added eight points and four assists to his stat sheet against the Aggies, but the best part of his performance was his rebounding.
The Wildcats center is one of the most interesting players in college basketball because he is such a good passer and can dribble at a high level. The analytics also consider him one of the best rebounders in college basketball, but he has struggled rebounding against good teams. This changed when the Wildcats took down the Aggies, and Williams pulled down 12 boards.
If Kentucky can get this version of Williams on the boards, the rest of the season, the Wildcats are going to do very well in SEC play. Williams, alongside Jaxson Robinson, was the MVP in this game.