Kentucky needs Jaxson Robinson to play well against Clemson in the SEC/ACC Challenge
Heading into the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball season, many imagined Jaxson Robinson was going to be the best player for the Kentucky Wildcats, but early into the season, that has been Otega Oweh.
Oweh, exceeding expectations is an excellent thing for the Wildcats, but on the big stage of the SEC/ACC Challenge on the road at Clemson, the Wildcats need Robinson to play well. Robinson is averaging 12 points per game, and he is only shooting 31.1% from three. If the 6'7 guard can start to shoot better from deep it will be great for his stats and Kentucky.
One of the best parts of this Kentucky basketball team is that one player won't make or break the game. Kentucky has five players on the floor at all times who are capable of going off on any given night. While this has been the case, Robinson has had a few massive games and a few rough outings. He needs to be more consistent, and with today being his birthday, it seems like the perfect day to have a big game on the road.
When Kentucky played Duke, Robinson played really good defense, which helped the Wildcats leave with the win, but he didn't get much going offensively, only scoring one point. It would be really helpful if Robinson could score above his season average in the team's first on-campus road game.
Kentucky has a lot to prove in this game, and Robinson having a great showing would go a long way to helping the Wildcats secure a win in the SEC/ACC Challenge.