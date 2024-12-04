Kentucky needs Kerr Kriisa to start playing like he is capable of and soon
Heading into the 2024-25 season, one player that Big Blue Nation was fired up to see play was Kerr Kriisa. The college basketball journeyman is on his third stop after multiple seasons at Arizona and, most recently, at West Virginia. Now Kriisa is playing for Mark Pope in Lexington, and many imagined he would be a spark off the bench.
That has not been the case eight games into the season, as Kriisa is averaging only four points per game while shooting 25% from the field and 24.2% from deep. Kriisa was a lights-out shooter last season at West Virginia, but through eight games, he is 8-33 from deep, and that will not cut it.
The problem here is Kriisa just can't be benched because Lamont Butler needs someone to give him a rest. Butler can't play 40 minutes, so Kriisa is going to have a role for this team no matter what. Kriisa has played a lot of excellent college basketball, so it is really interesting that he has struggled early into the season.
The Wildcats need their backup point guard to get going and soon because SEC play is right around the corner. Kriisa is more than capable of having a positive impact on this team, and he has had some good games passing the ball. Kentucky needs him to figure it out as a scorer, and it will start with a better shot selection from the veteran.
If Kriisa can play well on Saturday, it would go a long way to help Kentucky take down Gonzaga.