Kentucky needs Lamont Butler to keep shooting the basketball
Heading into the 2024-25 season, Big Blue Nation felt like they knew the type of player Lamont Butler was. He is a lockdown defender who will pass the ball and score when he has a window to do so.
In his final year at San Diego State, Butler averaged a career-high in scoring at 9.3 points per game. The sample size was large enough that it felt like this was his ceiling. Early into his Kentucky career, Butler has proven that he can average much more than nine points per game as he is averaging 15.1.
Against Louisville Butler scored a career-high 33 points on 10-10 shooting, which boosted his average, but Butler has scored in double figures in seven of his nine games this season.
The best part of the way Butler has been scoring is that he is doing it efficiently. Butler's field goal percentage is 60.8, which is 29th best in college basketball.
It is clear that Butler needs to keep shooting the basketball as he is shooting near 50% from three and is elite finishing around the rim.
On the season, Butler's average of 15.1 points per game is right behind Otega Oweh for second-best on the team.
Butler also seems to be scoring when the Wildcats really need a basket which is very important to have. He hit some clutch threes down the stretch against Louisville, helping the Wildcats win the rivalry matchup. In his short stint in Lexington, Butler has proven he is much more than an elite defender, and he needs to keep shooting the ball.