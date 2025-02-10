Kentucky needs Saturday's version of Brandon Garrison to stick around
Brandon Garrison had his best game of the season on Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats blew out the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Wildcat's backup five scored 15 points on 7-8 shooting in only 21 minutes of playing time.
Garrison did everything well in this game as he was running the floor, playing defense, and even made a three. When the NCAA Tournament rolls around, a team always needs a player to step up and exceed expectations, and Garrison could be that player for the Wildcats.
Every time Garrison takes the floor, it is clear that he is going to be an absolute star next season for the Wildcats when he takes over as a starter. Garrison also has a lot of room to improve as a shooter, and that will likely be an even better part of his game next season. Coach Mark Pope is a big believer in Garrison as a shooter, so there is a world where he lets shots fly a lot more from deep next year.
Garrison is also one of the emotional leaders on this team, as he often gets the rest of the team fired up, and this will be a necessity in March.
If the Wildcats can get more performances down the stretch from their backup five, it will help Kentucky continue to rise up the SEC rankings. Sometimes, a player needs a breakout game to get going, and this game could be that for Garrison. Kentucky would love to see him stack big performances with a great showing on Tuesday against #5 Tennessee.