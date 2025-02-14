Kentucky needs this veteran to step up on Saturday when the Wildcats take on Texas
At the start of the season for the Kentucky Wildcats, power forward Andrew Carr was the most clutch player this team had. He made some big-time buckets late in the game against Duke and Gonzaga. As the season went on, Carr started to deal with some soreness in his back, which eventually led to him missing some time.
The 6'11 forward has since returned to action but hasn't been as effective as he was at the beginning of the season. Carr is only averaging 8.2 points per game in SEC play, and that includes removing the game against Tennessee in Knoxville, where he only played one minute.
Against the Vols on Tuesday, Carr played 19 minutes, going 0-3 from the field and turning over the ball twice. His only two points came at the free throw line in the Cat's big win.
Kentucky is getting ready to take on the Texas Longhorns in Austin, and there is a good chance they will play this game without both Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson. If this is the case, Mark Pope really needs Carr to play like he did early in the season.
Carr is a player that could be a March Madness hero for this Kentucky team if they make a run, so having him close to 100% when March rolls around will be crucial for this team.
If Carr could score a lot of points against the Texas Longhorns and help the Wildcats get a big road win, that could be the spark he needs to get back on track.