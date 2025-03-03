Kentucky needs to be watching these teams for SEC Tournament seeding purposes
The SEC Tournament is coming up next week, and Coach Mark Pope has made it clear the Kentucky Wildcats will make the trek to Nashville with the intention of winning.
If the Wildcats are going to get this done, they really need to get the eight seed or better. Kentucky currently sits in the eighth seed spot, but they have some teams they need to be rooting against this week.
Kentucky has an 8-8 SEC record heading into the final two games of the season. This record has them tied with Mississippi State and Vanderbilt.
Kentucky has the head-to-head over Mississippi State as they beat the Bulldogs in Starkville.
The Wildcats need to hope that Vandy and Mississippi State don't go 2-0 this week and they go 1-1. If this happened, the Wildcats will get things started in Nashville on Thursday.
Ole Miss is 9-7 heading into this week. They play Florida and Tennessee, so if the Wildcats can go 2-0 and the Rebels go 0-2, there is a world where Kentucky can get the seven seed.
Kentucky could also leapfrog Texas A&M and Missouri if the Wildcats go 2-0 and these teams go 0-2.
There are a lot of possibilities where the Wildcats can climb the seeding rankings or fall.
The two main teams the Wildcats need to be rooting against are Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. Both of these teams play Arkansas this week, so Big Blue Nation will need to be rooting on John Calipari.
If Kentucky can get the bye, it would increase their chances of making it to Sunday. If the Wildcats have to play on Wednesday, it would be really tough to win it all.