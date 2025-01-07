Kentucky needs to create turnovers to get the win over UGA
The Kentucky Wildcats are taking a week on the road beginning in Georgia on Tuesday night in their second game of SEC play after defeating then-No. 6 Florida 106-100 in Rupp Arena. Now, they'll face the Georgia Bulldogs, who are coming off a 61-53 loss at Ole Miss. The Wildcats will have a challenge in their second true road game of the season, but one glaring stat sticks out that Kentucky can take advantage of.
Kentucky can be a very lethal team in transition, but they especially are whenever they create turnovers. Georgia actually ranks 281st in the country in turnovers per game, as they average 13.3 per game, and the Wildcats can really take advantage of that. It's a stat that is pretty glaring when thinking about what Kentucky can do to separate themselves in this game. In their three games against top 25 opponents this season, the Bulldogs have had 24 turnovers against St. John's, 18 against Marquette, and 15 last Saturday against Ole Miss.
For the Wildcats, they can really create turnovers into offense, and with their fast pace of play, they can really separate from the Bulldogs and make turnovers a huge factor in their matchup on Tuesday night. In their game against Florida on Saturday, who turns it over much less than the Bulldogs, Kentucky forced 9 turnovers and had 20 points off of them.As for Kentucky, they really take care of the ball, ranked 6th in the country in turnover's per game. Florida only forced 6 turnovers and had 4 points off them. The Wildcats could really do some damage in that category against Georgia.
This will be one of the more key stats to keep an eye on during Kentucky's road clash with Georgia on Tuesday night. Kentucky fans can watch on the SEC Network at 7 p.m. ET.