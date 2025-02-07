Kentucky needs to find a way to play more aggressive defense to end the losing streak
Knowing the Wildcat's offense is one of the best in college basketball, it is clear that the issue causing this basketball team to lose games is on the defensive end of the floor. Part of the defensive struggles have been because Lamont Butler hasn't been on the floor since the Vanderbilt game.
Butler is a name that was listed on the watchlist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, so not having the best defending guard in college basketball on the floor hurts.
At the end of the day this Kentucky team will have to find a way to play some defense with Butler not on the floor. It sounds like Butler is trending in the right direction to be back on the floor soon, but he might still need some more games.
The defense Ole Miss played in the first half between the Wildcats and Rebels on Tuesday was elite. They were extending the three-point line and making it hard for Kentucky to get into its offense.
This Kentucky team needs to be aggressive like this on the defensive end of the floor. The Wildcats are one of the worst teams in college basketball when it comes to creating turnovers, so Mark Pope's team needs to create more chaos on defense. Chaos leads to turnovers, so the Wildcats need to find a way to make this happen.
If Kentucky's defense isn't able to find a way to get better, it is going to be really hard for this team to make a run in March.