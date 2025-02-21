Kentucky needs to repeat its second half of defense against Vanderbilt on Saturday vs. Alabama
In the first half of Kentucky's Wednesday matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores, Mark Byington's team got whatever they wanted in Rupp Arena. Vandy scored 40 points in the first half and was scoring with ease in the paint.
Some kind of switch flipped for the Wildcats in the second half as they played the best defensive half of basketball we have seen all season long. A solid Vanderbilt team only scored 21 second-half points as Pope's Wildcats went on to an 82-61 victory.
Coach Pope must have gotten on his team in the locker room at the half because the defensive effort was truly elite on every possession in the second half.
Now Kentucky is getting ready to take on an Alabama team that is one of the best offensive teams in all of college basketball. The last time these two teams met in Rupp Arena, the Crimson Tide scored 102 points, led by 25 from Grant Nelson.
If Kentucky is going to win this basketball game on Saturday on the road against #4 Alabama, they will need the same kind of defensive effort BBN saw in the second half against Vandy.
Hopefully, Lamont Butler will be able to suit up in this game, as that would be a huge help to the Wildcats' defensive effort. If Butler is not able to give it a go on Saturday, it is scary to think about how many points Mark Sears is going to score.
If Kentucky could win this game, it would go a long way for seeding in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.