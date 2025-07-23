Kentucky offers a sharpshooting top 25 wing in the 2026 class
Mark Pope and the Kentucky basketball staff have extended another offer in the 2026 class. The staff has casted a very wide net in the class, involved with nearly every top 10 recruit. Now, Kentucky has a top 25 recruit on their radar. On Monday, 2026 sharpshooting wing Cole Cloer announced he had received an offer from Kentucky.
Cloer, who will be playing for powerhouse IMG Academy next season, is receiving interest from a number of top programs such as UConn, North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Louisville, Indiana and Tennessee. His recruitment has seen a big jump recently and will likely continue to do so after being one of the standouts from Nike EYBL Peach Jam last week. The staff seemed to be really impressed by what they saw from Cloer over last week, leading to the recent offer.
The top 25 wing actually has recently narrowed his list of schools down to eight, which includes Alabama, UConn, Florida, Louisville, Indiana, NC State and Virginia. Now, the Wildcats are involved. They're obviously later than any other school in his cut list, but they're looking to make their way in it. As far as visits go, the four-star prospect has visits scheduled to Louisville (Aug. 30), Florida (Sept. 6) and then to Alabama on October 18. More are expected to be set up soon, but it's unclear right now whether Kentucky will receive one or how far the interest will go.
The staff certainly seem to be impressed by a four-star guard that is certainly do for a rankings jump after his week at Peach Jam.