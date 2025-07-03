Kentucky PF Mo Dioubate is set to take college basketball by storm
Mark Pope made one addition via the transfer portal that has gone very under the radar in the addition of Alabama power forward Mouhamed Dioubate. Last season for the Crimson Tide, Dioubate averaged 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. The 6'7 forward shot 61.7% from the field and 46.2% from three on limited attempts from deep.
In his sophomore season at Alabama, Dioubate only played 16 minutes per game as the Crimson Tide had a very talented frontcourt, but he should see a major increase in his role this season at Kentucky.
In games last season for the Crimson Tide, where Dioubate played over 20 minutes per game, he put up some excellent numbers, and he will be playing these kinds of minutes this season for Pope's Wildcats.
Dioubate is one of the best rebounders in all of college basketball, and there is a world where he could lead the Wildcats in this stat during the 2025-26 season.
As a scorer, Dioubate does a solid job around the rim, especially in situations where he puts back up an offensive rebound. Dioubate didn't shoot the three ball all that much last season, but was successful shooting them, so opposing teams will have to respect this look.
More than likely, Dioubate will beat out Andrija Jelavic to be the starting power forward for this basketball team, and in this role, he is going to put up big-time numbers.
Pope did an excellent job pulling Dioubate from Alabama, and he will put up great numbers while pushing to win SEC Defensive Player of the Year.