Kentucky PG Jaland Lowe will prove a lot of people wrong by improving his efficiency
This offseason, Mark Pope and his coaching staff were looking for a point guard to replace Lamont Butler, and they found a great player in Jaland Lowe. Last season at Pitt, Lowe averaged 16.8 points per game to lead his team in scoring. Lowe also averaged 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game for the Panthers.
The glaring issue in Lowe's numbers from a year ago are his shooting percentages. The 6'2 guard shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three last year in the ACC, which has drawn the attention of a lot of rival fan bases.
Many are saying that because the up-and-coming junior guard wasn't efficient that, he won't be at Kentucky. That could not be further from the truth. At Pitt last season, Lowe was just about the only offense the Panthers had, and this led to him taking multiple tough shots every single game.
At Kentucky, Lowe will not be taking tough shots like he was at Pitt because the Wildcats will have high-level scorers all over the floor, taking the pressure off of him.
Lowe is going to prove this season at Kentucky that he is capable of putting together an efficient scoring season, and a lot of the thanks will be owed to Coach Pope.
Coach Pope has talked a lot about how his system is going to really help Lowe put together a great season, and all of his shooting splits are going to improve.
Lowe is going to prove a lot of people wrong this season that are looking at his stats and assuming he won't be efficient at Kentucky.