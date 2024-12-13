Kentucky players know what comes with the Kentucky-Louisville rivalry
The time is here for the annual Kentucky-Louisville rivalry game. Fans of both teams will not deny just how much this game means to them, as well as the players and staff. This year, it's a clean slate for both teams. They have new coaches, brand-new staffs, and for Kentucky, and entirely new roster. Aside from Travis Perry and Trent Noah, who grew up in Kentucky, an assumption would be others aren't too familiar with the rivalry. That is not the case.
After Kentucky's win over Colgate on Wednesday, Koby Brea talked about the Louisville game. The players have been thinking of this game since arriving on campus, and as a former player at Kentucky, Mark Pope is making sure they know all about it.
"I think that’s something that throughout the summer and even throughout the year we all know that it’s a really big game. It's something that we've- Brea on Kentucky-Louisville game.
all been waiting for, and I'm super excited that it's finally here because it's something that I definitely want to be a part of, so I think it's going to be history in the making for sure."
Mark Pope knows the ins-and-outs of this rivalry as a former player, and like he did for the Duke game, he'll surely show his team some historic clips from the rivalry. New coaches, new players, and new eras in both programs. This one will almost certainly be a memorable one for all involved.
The game will tipoff at 5:15 p.m. ET inside Rupp Arena.