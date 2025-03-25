Kentucky ranked ahead of Tennessee in Sweet 16 Power Rankings from USA Today
After the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, there are only 16 teams still remaining, and for the first time since 2019, Kentucky is one of those teams.
The Wildcats have drawn a very interesting matchup in the Sweet 16 as they will take on their biggest SEC rival, Tennessee. Mark Pope's team has already beaten the Volunteers twice this season, and they will look to do it a third time on Friday night.
Eddie Timanus of USA Today made a power rankings list for the Sweet 16 teams and had the Wildcats ranked sixth one spot ahead of the Vols.
Here is Timanus's reasoning for having the Wildcats at the sixth spot, "Yes, Tennessee is seeded higher in this region, but the Wildcats swept the Volunteers in the regular season. We’ll therefore put them higher in the pecking order until Tennessee proves otherwise. The return of veteran point guard Lamont Butler has helped the Wildcats’ already formidable offense operate more smoothly through the first two rounds."
The Wildcats and Volunteers have played two good games so far this season, but Kentucky's elite offense has been an issue for Tennessee's elite defense.
The good news for Pope's team is Kentucky's defense has been a lot better of late, and this could help Kentucky beat the Vols for a third time.
Tennessee doesn't have an elite offense, so if Kentucky's defense stands strong once again, the Wildcats should win this game.
Kentucky and Tennessee matching up in the Sweet 16 should make for an exciting game between two teams who don't like each other all that much.