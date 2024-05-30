Kentucky ranked in Andy Katz's Power 36
Kentucky has not gotten a ton of love from the national media but that is not the case for Andy Katz. He recently put out his Power 36 rankings after the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline and still had the Wildcats ranked 20th.
We still don't have an answer on Jaxson Robinson, and without any info on this situation, Katz still believes Kentucky is a top 20 team in college hoops for next season. This has to mean that if Robinson pulls his name out of the draft and picks the Kentucky Wildcats, they will take a leap.
Katz has the Wildcats fifth in the SEC behind Alabama (1), Auburn (11), Arkansas (13), and Florida (17).
Over the last couple of weeks, I have been seeing rankings lists come out all over that have the Wildcats not ranked, so it is good to see that a well-respected college basketball personality believes this is a good team.
Big Blue Nation is still patiently waiting on the news of what Robinson is going to do but this basketball team can be really good even without him. Coach Pope has brought in a ton of talent from all over college hoops and this has the Wildcats set up to be a veteran lead team. We often see teams like this go deep in the NCAA Tournament.
If Robinson does pull out of the draft and decides to play for the Wildcats all that will do is make a really good basketball team better for the 2024-25 season.