Kentucky receives crystal ball for talented forward in the transfer portal
The Kentucky Wildcats are still looking to finish the roster for the 2024-25 season, so Mark Pope needs to get some more players from the portal.
One player who the coaching staff is after could be the perfect fit for what this roster needs. You have to think that the Kentucky Wildcats have completed their starting lineup and are now looking for role players to come off the bench.
The player that would fit this role perfectly is Ansley Almonor, who played for the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights for the last three seasons. The 6'7 219 stretch forward averaged 16.4 points per game this season, with 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Almonor also shot 39.4% from three, so he is a legit small ball four who can stretch out the defense with his ability to shoot the basketball.
He was recently on campus for a visit, and now a crystal ball has been logged on 247Sports for the Wildcats to land the talented forward.
When watching film on Almonor, he is small for a forward but is incredibly strong and doesn't back down to taller players. During his career, he has gotten used to guarding players taller than him, which will help in the SEC if he does pick Kentucky.
The Wildcats have a real chance to bring Almonor onto the 2024-25 roster, and he would be another elite depth piece for the Wildcats who can win you some games with his ability to shoot the ball.
Almonor could be the next player on this roster, and it would be a massive addition.