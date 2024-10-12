Kentucky's 2024-25 team sings happy birthday to a 2025 recruit
Kentucky basketball hosted a major 2025 recruit on an official visit this weekend, and he attended Big Blue Madness on Friday night, the day of his birthday. 2025 four-star guard Acaden Lewis is on campus, and that has Kentucky going all-out. They're pushing hard to land Acaden to go along with Jasper Johnson in the backcourt.
Since it was his birthday, UK even made him a cake before Big Blue Madness on Friday night, and the team sang him happy birthday.
It's clear they're trying their hardest to land Lewis, and right now, it looks like Kentucky has a lot of momentum with a decision expected sometime in November. Along with the Wildcats, Lewis is considering Duke and UConn as his other two finalists. Over on 247 Sports, Lewis has received two crystal ball predictions this week for him to land at Kentucky. Things are certainly trending in the right direction.
Lewis talked about Kentucky's pitch to him in a recent interview with On3's Jamie Shaw.
"They've been cool and been recruiting me hard. Jasper (Johnson) was at this camp, so he did a little recruiting. Their message is similar, they say I can come in and have the opportunity to play. People are leaving next season so it's a good opportunity."- Lewis on Kentucky's pitch.
The Wildcats are in hot pursuit of one of the best guards in the class of 2025, and they are in really good position heading into the homestretch. A backcourt of Acaden Lewis and Jasper Johnson sure would sound nice to BBN.