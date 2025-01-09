Kentucky's ability to fix the rebounding issues will make or break the season
It has been a season of highs and lows for the Kentucky Wildcats as they have three AP top ten wins but they also have three unraked losses. This was a bit expected, knowing the Wildcats are a team that likes to shoot the three ball, and teams like this often are hot or cold, and this makes or breaks winning ball games.
One thing that has been a consistent issue for the Wildcats has been the rebounding, even when playing some mid-major teams during non-conference play. Two games into SEC play, the Wildcats have been absolutely dominated on the glass, and this is a losing recipe.
Coach Mark Pope and his coaching staff are aware of the issues this team has faced on the glass, but nothing has gotten all that much better. If the Kentucky Wildcats can't start to do a better job rebounding the ball, it is going to plummet them seeding-wise once the NCAA Tournament rolls around because they will lose a lot of games in the gauntlet of SEC play.
Coach Pope and this coaching staff desperately need to find a way to fix these issues on the glass if this team wants a winning record in SEC play.
All of the bigs need to do a better job on the glass, but at the same time, it would be great if the guards would help pull down some boards and box out.
There is no question that physicality is part of the problem in rebounding, which is another issue this basketball team has to fix. If Kentucky can't fix the rebounding issues, the Wildcats will waste an elite offensive team.