Kentucky's Big Blue Nation is the best fan base in college basketball
Fan bases are what make college athletics the amazing thing they are, and Kentucky's Big Blue Nation is the best fan base in college basketball.
Just about every single season, BBN does something truly amazing that no other fan base could do. This year, one example was filling Rupp Arena to the brim for Mark Pope's introductory press conference.
The most recent example of this is what BBN did, making Weetabix the top-selling cereal on Amazon. Weetabix is a breakfast cereal made in England, and it is the favorite breakfast of Kentucky center Amari Williams, who is from Nottingham, England.
It seems like just about every Kentucky resident who is a fan of the Wildcats ordered this breakfast cereal to be able to eat ahead of the Wildcat's Friday evening game against Tennessee.
While this fan base does a lot of cool things like this with Weetabix, BBN really does play a role in the success of this basketball program. While Kentucky fans are always at every game getting loud and roloting on the Wildcats, it also plays a role in helping the Wildcats get good players.
Recruits hear stories like this one and think to themselves; I sure would love to play for a fan base that cares this much about their basketball team.
The Wildcats, thanks to the support of BBN, can expect a big crowd on hand in Indianapolis, Indiana, for their Sweet 16 matchup with Tennessee.
There is no better fan base in college basketball than Big Blue Nation.