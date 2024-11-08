Kentucky's bigs will have a tough task against Bucknell's star center
Both of Kentucky's centers had a great showing in the Wildcat's first game of the season against Wright State. Amari Williams was 5-6 from the field, scoring 12 points. He also pulled down 13 rebounds, dished three assists, plus had a steal and a block. Williams looked fluid around the rim and while dribbling the ball. The seven-footer is the true definition of a point forward.
Garrison also played well as he had six points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Offensively, when it came to shooting the ball, there were some questionable decisions, but when it came to passing and defense, Garrison looked great.
The Wildcats are going to have an elite one-two punch down low, but these bigs will be tested on Saturday against Bucknell. The Bisons center, Noah Williamson, has had a massive start to the season. Williamson is a big center, standing seven feet tall and weighing 250 pounds. Through two games, he is averaging 25.5 points per game to go with 10.5 boards per contest.
Bucknell's seven-footer had 19 in the win over Delaware to start the season, and he had 32 last night in their win over Southern Indiana.
This will be an excellent test for Kentucky down low before the Wildcats get ready to take on Duke on Tuesday. This Bucknell team is 2-0 and playing good basketball, so the Wildcats need to show up and play good ball to get the win. If the Wildcats play like they did against Wright State, this game will not be close.