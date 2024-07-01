Kentucky's coaching staff's experience playing Texas and Oklahoma will prove significant
Kentucky basketball has a brand new coaching staff, and where these coaches were previously will prove to be huge next season.
Head Coach Mark Pope and assistant coach Cody Fueger both came to Kentucky from BYU. Associate head coach Alvin Brooks III came to Lexington from Baylor. What do Baylor and BYU both have in common? Well, they are both in the Big 12.
The Big 12 is the conference that Texas and Oklahoma just left to join the SEC. The Kentucky Wildcats won't host either of these teams in Rupp Arena this season, but they will go on the road to play both of them. The good news for Kentucky fans is this staff has coached against these teams and coached in these environments.
Brooks III coached at Baylor for eight seasons before making the move to Kentucky, so he has played a lot of games against the SEC's two newest schools.
This, plus Pope and Fueger's experience against these teams, will prove huge when the Wildcats have to hit the road and play both Texas and Oklahoma.
Understanding the system other teams run is important, and while coaches will be able to pick up on it watching film having played against it multiple times in person is how you really learn, and this staff has that experience.
Playing these two teams on the road will be tough for the Wildcats, but the staff's experience should help the team have the best possible scouting reports for what to expect in Austin and Norman.