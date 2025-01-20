Kentucky's defense needs to improve for this team to avoid a similar situation to last season
The Kentucky Wildcats lost their first home game of the season on Saturday as the Alabama Crimson Tide came to town and got the big win. Kentucky put up 97 points on 47.9% shooting from the field and 40.7% from three. Offense was clearly not the issue in this game. The problem for the Wildcats was getting defensive stops as Alabama scored 102 points.
Last season, Kentucky had a similar issue as they were one of the best offenses in college basketball, but the defense had its fair share of struggles. This year in KenPom, Kentucky's offense is currently ranked second in college basketball, but the defense is 84th.
Teams that win every game via a shootout struggle to make deep runs in March, so if the Wildcats want to have a miracle run in the Big Dance, they have to improve defensively.
The issue with last season's Kentucky team was it felt like they truly weren't capable of being good defensively. That does not feel like the case for this team under Mark Pope, but there is a lot to improve.
Luckily, the Wildcats still have a lot of basketball to play to help them get ready to play better defense once the postseason rolls around.
Coach Pope is elite when it comes to the X's and O's of coaching, so hopefully, he and his staff will be able to fix these issues over the next month.
Big Blue Nation needs to trust that Coach Pope will be able to make these defensive changes, and hopefully, this week off will help him do just that.