Kentucky's defensive effort against South Carolina was elite thanks to Lamont Butler
Kentucky fans have been incredibly frustrated with the Wildcats defensive effort during the losing streak but Mark Pope's team was much better against South Carolina. This 2024-25 Kentucky team was looking eerily similar to last year's team that struggled on defense but was elite on offense.
This is why Coach Pope needs his team to start playing harder defense, so the performance against South Carolina was exciting. The Gamecocks scored only 57 points in this game, which is the second fewest they have scored all season.
Lamont Butler's return to the lineup played a big role in this elite defensive performance from the Kentucky Wildcats as he was shutting down the Gamecock guards. Kentucky's defense has been in the 120's of college basketball in KenPom at times this season, but the big performance against South Carolina boosted it all the way up to the 90th.
Now, the Tennessee Volunteers are coming into Rupp Arena, a team that struggles to score the basketball. If Kentucky can play suffocating defense on Chaz Lanier and the rest of the scorers for the Vols, it will help them pull off the season sweep.
Kentucky is well known as a great offensive team, but what will make or break an NCAA Tournament run is their ability to play defense. If the Wildcats can continue to get better on the defensive end of the floor, it will just make a great team elite.
Defense wins championships and Coach Pope knows he needs to find a way to keep improving the way this team plays defense to finish out SEC play strong and make a run in March.