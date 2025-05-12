Kentucky's Jaland Lowe could be the best point guard in the SEC
Kentucky's point guard, Jaland Lowe, is currently going through the NBA Draft process and participated in the scrimmages at the G-League Elite Camp yesterday. Lowe was a standout performer at this camp, which has Kentucky fans fired up about the future at the point guard position.
The knock on Lowe this offseason when he decided to transfer to Kentucky was his efficiency from the field. Lowe averaged 16.8 points per game last season, but his shooting splits were not great. Lowe shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three. He was elite at the free-throw line, shooting 88.6%.
It is fair to say that Lowe was not efficient from the field, but he was the only sort of offense the Pitt Panthers had last season. He had to find a way to score as he was shooting the ball 14.3 times per game.
In Mark Pope's offense at Kentucky, Lowe will not shoot the ball as much and will be taking more efficient shots. This will lead to his numbers improving from the field.
Lowe averaged 5.5 assists per game for the Panthers last season, and Kentucky fans can expect him to put up similar numbers this season in the SEC.
This year in the SEC, Lowe has a chance to be the best point guard in the conference, and he will without question be an All-SEC type of player. Kentucky fans will be told all offseason from other fanbases that "He's incredibly inefficient." Kentucky fans can go to sleep at night knowing that in Pope's offense, Lowe is going to be a star point guard.