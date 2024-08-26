Kentucky's lead is increasing for an elite five-star guard according to this recruiting website
The saying goes, "Recruiting is fluid," and there is no better example of this than five-star guard Jasper Johnson. The Kentucky native is ranked as the 11th-best player in the 2025 class according to the On3 composite rankings.
For a long time, it seemed like Johnson was going to end up at Alabama, but now things are swinging in favor of the Wildcats. It did seem hard to believe that Johnson would want to play his college hoops at anywhere other than Kentucky, knowing his dad played football for the Wildcats.
Both Alabama and Kentucky's offensive systems are perfect fits for the elite shooter's style of play, but it sounds like Mark Pope is making a strong late push for Johnson.
On On3's recruiting prediction machine, the Wildcats have been given an 84.9% chance to land Johnson, which is up from last week, where it was 75%. The second closest team is Alabama, with a 2.9% chance.
Johnson has not yet set an official commitment date, but it will be this week, and more than likely, a day for the commitment will be picked soon.
If Kentucky is able to add Johnson to this class that already has the #1 center, Malachi Moreno, then Kentucky's coach, Mark Pope, will have proven that he, without a doubt, will be able to recruit elite talent at Kentucky.
In the Wildcat's offensive system, Johnson will be a star, and he could be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Hopefully, Coach Pope can seal the deal and land this elite 2025 guard from the Bluegrass State.