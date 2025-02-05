Kentucky's loss to Ole Miss ended a crazy season long trend for the Wildcats
Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats have been really good this season when their backs are against the wall, which is why many thought they would take down Ole Miss in Oxford.
While the Wildcats made a valiant fight in the second half, the 23-point halftime deficit proved to be too much. The defensive effort was better in the second half, and this frustrated Big Blue Nation because they felt if the Wildcats had played with this intensity the whole game, Kentucky would have won.
This loss to Ole Miss was the first time the Wildcats lost as an underdog all season long. Kentucky has played some of its best games of the season when they are picked to lose winning games over Duke, Gonzaga, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.
The Wildcats will play a lot more games in SEC play, where they are the underdog, so hopefully, a trend that has worked in favor of Kentucky will continue at a high percentage.
The frustrating part of the loss to Ole Miss was the effort in the first half. The Rebels came out red hot in the first half, and the Wildcats didn't have any intensity. Winning on the road is just about impossible when the opposing team is playing with more effort and intensity.
Kentucky has a big game coming up on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks that is now officially a must-win. If Kentucky can win this game and get a little momentum, it could help when Tennessee comes to Rupp Arena on Tuesday.