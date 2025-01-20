Kentucky's matchup with Arkansas won't lose its luster despite the Razorbacks struggles
When the Kentucky Wildcats lost John Calipari to Arkansas, fans of the Razorbacks were very excited for the future of their program. Calipari brought players and recruits with him from Kentucky and added some top players in the portal.
Despite all of this the Razorbacks are 11-7 on the season and 0-5 in SEC play. Arkansas is widely considered the worst team in the SEC early into conference play, and watching them in action, it is hard to argue this point. The sad reality for Arkansas fans is that it doesn't look like things are going to get much better, as this team has so many holes.
Heading into the college basketball season, Calipari's return to Lexington to take on Kentucky's new coach was supposed to be the best game of the season. There was so much hype around this game, but despite the struggles for Arkansas, the hype for this matchup is still there.
Whether the Razorbacks are 0-7 or 2-5 in SEC play, this game is going to have a lot of hype. There is no such thing as a cheap ticket to this game, as some lower bowl tickets have been selling for thousands of dollars.
Arkansas is also going to come in and give Kentucky their best shot, as the narrative around this game could give them some more motivation. Some might believe this game has lost some of its luster due to Arkansas's struggles in SEC play, but that is not the case, as the entire college basketball world will enjoy Calipari's return to Lexington.