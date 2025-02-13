Kentucky's matchup with Texas is a must win for the Wildcats to finish SEC play strong
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are preparing to make the long journey to Austin, Texas, to take on the newest member of the SEC, the Texas Longhorns. Texas is a team that has some elite players, but SEC play just hasn't worked out to this point. The Longhorns have a 4-8 record, but they have also lost some close games.
The big key for Kentucky to win this game is to slow the Longhorn's star guard, Tre Johnson, who is set to be a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Johnson is averaging 19.3 points per game, which leads the SEC.
Kentucky still has a gauntlet to play in SEC play with games at Alabama and Missouri, and they have to host the Auburn Tigers. The Wildcats have to go at least 4-3 in their last seven games to finish conference play with a winning record. That is why this matchup against Texas is a must-win for Mark Pope's ball club.
This won't be an easy game for the Wildcats to win, as there is a chance they have to play without both Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler. If this is the case Travis Perry, Otega Oweh, Koby Brea, and Amari Williams will have to do a lot of ball handling.
Whether the Wildcats have Butler and Robinson or are without them, this team needs to find a way to get this win in Austin. The Wildcats have a two-game winning streak, and extending this could give Kentucky momentum against Alabama, Auburn, and Missouri.