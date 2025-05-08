Kentucky's Mouhamed Dioubate is one of the most underrated players in the SEC
Mark Pope made a handful of additions via the transfer portal, but one of the most underrated additions will be that of Mouhamed Dioubate. Last season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Dioubate averaged 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 61.7% from the field and 46.2% from three.
Dioubate only played 16 minutes per game last season for Alabama, but in the games where he played over 20, the 6'7 power forward was dominant.
Now Dioubate will make the move within the SEC to Kentucky, looking for a larger role. Dioubate will be fighting with Andrija Jelavic for a starting spot at power forward, but the proven SEC big man has a really good shot to get this done.
Dioubate is excellent at the little things in basketball, like securing 50/50 balls and putting up elite rebound numbers. These were two aspects of the game that Pope's Wildcats struggled with last season.
There is a real world where Dioubate leads the Wildcats in rebounding because he is so good at positioning himself to grab boards. Kentucky fans can also expect the scoring numbers to improve for Dioubate during the 2025-26 season.
Dioubate didn't put up massive numbers at Alabama last season, so many don't expect him to do much more at Kentucky, but the 6'7 forward is going to be a star. Until the season starts, Dioubate will be considered one of the most underrated players in college hoops, but a few games into the season, he will prove that he is one of the best forwards in the nation.