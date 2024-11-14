Kentucky's odds to win National Championship/SEC are increasing after win over Duke
The Kentucky Wildcats and Mark Pope just got their first signature win of the season as they took down #6 Duke in Atlanta. The Wildcats proved that they could beat anyone in college basketball in this game as they took down college basketball's most talented team.
In this win, Kentucky also proved that they are a bunch that never gives up. They were down nine points at half but were able to mount the comeback and get a massive win in Atlanta.
The college basketball world wanted proof that this Kentucky team was a serious contender, and the Wildcats gave them proof in the win over Duke. Younger teams would not have been able to make the comeback the Wildcats did against Duke, but the veteran leadership proved crucial in the second half.
Vegas clearly believes in Kentucky after the win over Duke, as the Wildcat's odds to win the National Championship jumped up to +2500. This puts the Wildcats ahead of schools like North Carolina and Arkansas.
Kentucky's odds of winning the SEC Regular Season Title also jumped, as they are now +1300. This has Kentucky only behind Alabama, Auburn, and Tennessee.
It's clear that people are starting to buy into Coach Pope and his Kentucky team. The Wildcats have the perfect team to make a run in March, thanks to all of the veterans who have played in the Big Dance before. Big Blue Nation has a feeling that the 2024-25 season is going to end with a banner going up in year one under Coach Pope.