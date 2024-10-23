Kentucky's opponent for the 2025 Champions Classic has been announced
While Kentucky is focused on its matchup with the Duke Blue Devils in the 2024 Champions Classic, their opponent for the 2025 game has been announced.
In 2025, the Champions Classic will head back to Madison Square Garden, and the Wildcats will take on Michigan State. The last time the Wildcats played Michigan State in the Champions Classic was in November of 2022, when the Wildcats lost a double overtime thriller 86-77. The last time these two teams played in Madison Square Garden, the Wildcats, ranked #2, were able to take down the Spartans, who were ranked #1, 69-62. The Wildcats lead the all-time series with the Spartans 14-12, and they would love to extend this lead next year.
These Champions Classic games are always some of the most exciting games of the season, as college basketball fans get to see four of the most historic teams in college basketball play one another on the same evening.
Winning these games is always great for the Wildcats as it gives the team confidence as they get closer to SEC play, but it also is an NCAA Tournament resume builder.
There is no doubt that the matchup between Kentucky and Michigan State next year is going to be a great one, and it will be great to see the event back at MSG.
Kentucky would love to come into this game next year after taking down Duke in this very event in Atlanta this season. The Champions Classic is one of the most exciting events in college basketball.