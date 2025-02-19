Kentucky's outlook for the NCAA Tournament all depends on the team's health in March
The Kentucky Wildcats are incredibly banged up as the month of March approaches quickly, which makes it hard to project this team's postseason. Kentucky, when Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler are on the floor, is a top ten team in college basketball.
The problem is these guys are not healthy, and it is still to be seen when they will be back at 100%. If these two are not back healthy for the Big Dance, it is hard to see the Wildcats making it out of the first weekend.
On the flip side of this coin, if Mark Pope is able to get Robinson and Butler back on the floor healthy soon, this team is capable of going on a run.
The injury that seems a little bit more concerning than Robinson or Butler's is the back injury of Andrew Carr. While the 6'11 Carr is playing through the injury, he is not at 100%, and it has hurt his production.
It seems like, while it is not confirmed, there is a good chance Kerr Kriisa will not be back on the floor this year, but the team has gotten used to playing without him as he hasn't suited up since the Gonzaga game.
The Wildcats are nowhere close to 100%, but if they get near there ahead of the NCAA Tournament, Coach Pope's team will likely be a hot pick to win some games. Kentucky has proven they can win big games, so the Wildcats could be a sneaky team for Final Four picks if Robinson and Butler get back on the floor.