Kentucky's players are learning what it means to play basketball in this historic program
Playing basketball for the University of Kentucky means you are going to get the opposing team's best shot every game, especially when playing on the road. This means every time the Wildcats walk into an away arena, it's either t-shirt day, free hot dog day, or even newspaper day, as the Wildcats saw on Saturday against Mississippi State.
Over the years, Kentucky fans have become accustomed to watching a team full of five-star freshmen. While walking into a crazy road environment is intimidating for freshmen, most of Kentucky's players were used to being under the spotlight as they were mostly big-time recruits.
This Kentucky team is different as they don't have the star-studded five-star freshmen. This team is made up of veteran players who came from schools all over the place.
This adjustment for players like Amari Williams and Ansley Almonor, who both came from smaller schools, was without a doubt challenging.
Kentucky has now played three true road games against Clemson, Georgia, and Mississippi State, and all three of these gyms were packed with rowdy fans.
After starting 0-2 in road games, fans were concerned the Wildcats would struggle away from Rupp Arena, but the massive win over an excellent Mississippi State team shows the Wildcats are getting used to walking into opposing stadiums with Kentucky written across their chest.
Kentucky has a lot more tough environments to play in during SEC play, so this team needs to understand that they will always walk into a packed arena. This win over Mississippi State means a lot more than just an SEC win, as it proved this team can beat great teams in elite environments.