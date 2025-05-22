Kentucky's starting PG has pulled his name out of the NBA Draft
Kentucky fans have been keeping their ear to the ground, awaiting news on whether or not Otega Oweh will be returning to Kentucky, and there is still no news on this front.
While this is the case, the Wildcats got good news that point guard Jaland Lowe has officially pulled his name out of the draft and will play for Mark Pope.
Last season in the ACC playing for Pitt, Lowe averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.
The issue for the Texas native last season at Pitt was the efficiency, but it can be explained. Lowe shot the ball over 14 times per game last season for the Panthers, as he was their only offensive weapon. He was having to take a lot of highly contested shots to try and get points up on the board.
This season for Kentucky, there will be so many elite scorers on this team that Lowe should have great assist numbers while also getting a lot better looks from the field.
Coach Pope recently talked about how many tough shots Lowe was taking last season and how much easier it will be for him to function in the offense at Kentucky.
Lowe is going to have an excellent season for the Wildcats that should hopefully end in him being an All-SEC type of player. If Lowe is able to improve his offense, he will be one of the best point guards in all of college basketball.
Lowe is officially a Wildcat after pulling out of the draft, and he has two years of eligibility left.