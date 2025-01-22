Kentucky's top three MVP's according to analytics might surprise Big Blue Nation
The Mark Pope era is off to a great start, and that is because the Wildcat's new head coach knocked the transfer portal out of the park. Coach Pope had a short period of time to put together his roster, and despite this challenge, his team is in the top ten with February right around the corner.
The analysis for this team might surprise some Kentucky fans when it comes to who the most valuable players are. According to EvanMiya.com the three most valuable players for the Wildcats are 1. Lamont Butler, 2. Amari Williams, and 3. Andrew Carr. Otega Oweh and Jaxson Robinson are ranked fourth and fifth on this list.
Butler has an elite score when it comes to offense and a solid defensive grade. Williams has two excellent grades for both offense and defense. Carr's numbers are similar to Butler's in the fact that they like his offense better than his defense.
According to the analytics, Oweh and Robinson's struggles on defense are the reason these other players are ahead of them in the analytics.
These metrics really show just how important Butler is to this basketball team. He came to Lexington as an elite defender yet is having the best offensive season of his long college basketball career. Butler's offensive output has single-handedly won the Wildcats some games this season.
All five of these players have good numbers, according to the analytics, but it is a bit surprising that Oweh and Robinson are not in the top three when it comes to the most valuable players on this roster.