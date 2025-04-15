Kentucky's transfer portal additions should improve the defensive KenPom rating
In Mark Pope's first season as the head coach at Kentucky, the Wildcats had an elite offense, but there were some defensive struggles leading to some ugly losses. The Wildcats finished the season ranked 51st in KenPom on defense.
At the midseason mark, the Wildcats were ranked in the 120's on defense, but they were able to improve a bit down the stretch of the season.
While it got better over the course of the season, defensive struggles eventually led to Kentucky's loss to Tennessee in the Sweet 16, so Coach Pope has some things to clean up ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Adding players like Jayden Quaintance and Mouhamed Dioubate in the frontcourt will have this defense in great shape. Quaintance will be the best defensive center the Wildcats have seen since Anthony Davis which should improve the Wildcats in KenPom.
It is a statistical fact that teams must have solid numbers in KenPom on both ends of the floor if they want to win a national title, so this is something Pope has to improve for next season.
Kentucky is losing Lamont Butler, who was one of the best on-ball defenders in college basketball. It will be interesting to see how Kentucky's backcourt will guard this season, but this is something to monitor.
This offseason, the Kentucky coaching staff will do a lot to improve on the defensive end of the floor, and they made some portal additions that should make this easy.
Pope is going to have a very talented team next season on both ends of the floor.