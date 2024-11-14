Kentucky's win over Duke could help the Wildcats land a 2025 five-star recruit
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff have landed three elite players in the 2025 recruiting class. Five-star guard Jasper Johnson, five-star center Malachi Moreno, and four-star point guard Acaden Lewis currently make up the 2025 recruiting class for Coach Pope. While these are three exceptional players, Coach Pope is not done yet, as he is looking to add one more player to the 2025 class.
The player Coach Pope has targeted is five-star power forward Caleb Wilson, who is ranked as the fifth-best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Wilson is an elite forward who plays the game with the fluidity that Coach Pope wants a big to have. Wilson would be the highest-ranked player in the Wildcats 2025 class if he decides to play for Coach Pope.
Wilson and Kentucky commit Lewis are buddies and have made it clear they want to play with one another in college. The five-star power forward was also at Kentucky's game in Atlanta, where the Wildcats took down the Duke Blue Devils. This had to have a big impression on Wilson as it proved Coach Pope could take down some of the big dogs.
Wilson does not seem all that close to a decision, so the Kentucky coaching staff will have to work all the way to the finish line on this recruitment. If the Wildcats were able to land Wilson, it would be a massive addition and give Coach Pope a top three class in his first true recruiting cycle.