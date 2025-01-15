Kentucky's win over Texas A&M is a lot more significant than many think
Kentucky fans are getting used to winning games against top 15 opponents, as they did it for the fifth time this season on Tuesday night when they took down Texas A&M 81-69.
Kentucky lost an ugly game against the Georgia Bulldogs last Tuesday but bounced back in a big way with wins over Mississippi State and Texas A&M.
Kentucky has had issues this season with physicality and rebounding, but that was not the case against the Aggies. Texas A&M is the number one team in college basketball when it comes to offensive rebounding so keeping the Aggies off the offensive glass was the top key to victory for Kentucky.
Kentucky beat Texas A&M in both offensive rebounds and second-chance points, which is a big reason why the Wildcats won this game.
This game did not set up well for the Wildcats based on the way Coach Pope's team plays, but in this game, Kentucky handled the physicality well.
Big Blue Nation has been begging to see exactly what they saw against Texas A&M for weeks, so this win is a big turning point. If Kentucky no longer struggles on the glass and makes a deep run in March, this game needs to be looked at as the reason why.
This win over Texas A&M is great for seeding, NET rankings, and all of the metrics, but at the end of the day, seeing the Wildcats succeed on the glass against that team was the most important positive takeaway.
Kentucky's win over Texas A&M will be the turning point of the season for this team early into SEC play.