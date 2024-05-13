Kentucky SEC opponents for the 2024-25 season released
Kentucky head basketball coach Mark Pope is still putting together his first Kentucky basketball roster, but now he knows which SEC teams he will face in his first season as the Wildcats coach.
The SEC just released the SEC basketball opponents for each team so know the Wildcats know which teams they will face and where they will face them.
Good news for Big Blue Nation is that the Wildcats will host John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks for what should be one of the most anticipated college basketball games of the season.
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are on this schedule for the Wildcats as the SEC has officially expanded, and Kentucky will play both of these teams next season.
Let's take a look at Kentucky's basketball SEC opponents.
Kentucky Basketball 2024-25 SEC Opponents
Home Opponents
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
LSU
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
Away Opponents
Alabama
Georiga
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Missouri
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Vanderbilt
The Wildcats have a very exciting home schedule as they will host Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, and Arkansas. All of these teams could compete for an SEC Championship, so Rupp Arena should be very loud during those games.
While we know which teams the Wildcats are set to play, we don't know when these games will be played. This is how we will know if the schedule is tough or not. You want it to be spread out nicely so there aren't too many games against elite teams staked in a bunch.
Once again, next season, the SEC will be one of the best conferences in college hoops, stacked with Top 25 teams.