Kentucky sharpshooter Koby Brea previews the Louisville matchup
One of the most interesting parts of the Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry is seeing which players really take this game to heart, even though they might not be from Kentucky. It is pretty clear that both rosters this season really want to win this game, which is very exciting.
After the win over Colgate, sharpshooter Koby Brea was asked about his thoughts on the Louisville game. Here is what Brea had to say ahead of the big-time matchup, “We still haven’t started talking about it, but I think that’s something that throughout the summer and even throughout the year, we all know that it’s a really big game. It's something that we've all been waiting for, and I'm super excited that it's finally here because it's something that I definitely want to be a part of, so I think it's going to be history in the making for sure.”
It is a good thing that Coach Pope didn't have his team focused on Louisville early, but now that it is officially the next game on the schedule, the Wildcats need to get ready. Coach Pope and these players will get ready to watch a lot of film and make a game plan for the Cardinals.
Louisville guard Chucky Hepburn recently said the same thing as he and his teammates really want this game.
The Kentucky/Louisville rivalry hasn't been great of late, but under the new regimes at these schools, that won't be the case. This rivalry is back, and it will be good for a really long time.