Kentucky sharpshooter Koby Brea pulls name out of the NBA Draft
Another Kentucky transfer portal addition just announced he is pulling his name out of the NBA Draft, as Koby Brea will now definitely play for the Wildcats next season. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, but it is great to hear that he will definitely play on Pope's first Kentucky team.
Last season for the Dayton Flyers, Brea averaged 11.1 points per game while shooting a whooping 49.8% from three. He is going to be elite from three in the SEC and has a real shot to lead the Kentucky Wildcats in scoring this season.
Coach Pope's system will perfectly fit the way Brea likes to play the game because great ball movement will lead to catch and shoot opportunities. Brea is a 6'6 wing/guard, so he will be able to shoot over the top, which will help his percentage.
Brea has a chance to be the best player on an excellent Kentucky basketball team that will be very competitive in the very deep SEC.
Coach Pope had this this to say about what Brea brings to the table, “By the numbers, Koby Brea is the most efficient mid-to-high major player in college basketball in the last decade. He’s the best-returning shooter in college basketball next year. Koby is a dangerous, dangerous man who is a great human with an incredible family. He will be key in allowing us to play the style of basketball that we love the most. Koby and this group are going to take Big Blue Nation on an incredible ride.”