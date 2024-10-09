Kentucky sharpshooter Koby Brea shares which former Wildcat star he matches his game after
The local media got to hear from all of the Kentucky players on October 8th at Media Day, which was an excellent opportunity for fans to learn more about this year's team.
Koby Brea was asked by Kentucky Wildcats On SI which former Wildcat he tries to match his game after, and without hesitation, the sharpshooter said Devin Booker.
Here is what Brea had to say when asked which former Wildcat he tries to play like, "Definitely Devin Booker. He's my favorite player, and obviously, he came from here as well, but I think we have really similar skill sets and all the things he does on the court off the court. He's a dog man, and at the end of the day, he's a great shooter. He does everything at a high level, but he's a dog on top of everything."
When watching Brea play basketball, it is clear why Booker is the player he looks up to. The two do have very similar skill sets, and they play the game with a lot of intensity.
Brea was named the best shooter in college basketball ahead of the season by Andy Katz, so in Coach Pope's offensive system that relies a lot on shooting the three-ball, the Dayton transfer is going to shine.
If Brea has another season where he shoots over 40% from three, it is going to be a special season, knowing how many threes he is going to be shooting per game. Brea is going to have some memorable moments this season for Kentucky.