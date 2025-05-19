Kentucky signee Andrija Jelavic had a monster stat line in his recent playoff game in Europe
One of the most interesting additions the Kentucky coaching staff made this offseason was that of Croatian forward Andrija Jelavic. Right now, Jelavic is playing for Mega Superbet, and his team is currently in the playoffs.
In his most recent game, Jelavic put up a monster stat line, scoring 20 points on 8-10 shooting to go with 14 rebounds and two blocks against the #1 team in the playoffs.
Mega Superbet has produced some elite NBA players over the years, and now Kentucky is going to be getting a star in Jelavic.
Jelavic is a bit of a wildcard because it is still to be seen how easily he will adjust to play basketball in the SEC for the Wildcats, but his upside is through the roof.
Jelavic will be competing with Mouhamed Dioubate for the starting spot at the power forward position, but he has a real chance to win the job. At 6'10 Jelavic can score around the rim but is also a lights out three-point shooter. This will help him fit right into Mark Pope's system at Kentucky.
Without question, Jelavic is going to have a big role for this team, and Coach Pope has said that he is very excited to wear a Kentucky jersey.
Coach Pope is going to continue to scour the entire world to look for talent so Jelavic will not be the only European player to play at Kentucky during the Pope era.
It is going to be a special season for the Wildcats, and Pope could have rounded a diamond in the rough with Jelavic.