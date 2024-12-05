Kentucky signee off to a blazing hot start to the high school basketball season
Kentucky's 2025 basketball recruiting class is off to a hot start, but one player who has gone nuclear two games into the season is Malachi Moreno. The seven-footer is one of the rare players who decided to stay in Kentucky and play his high school ball rather than going to play at a prep school.
Two games into the season for Great Crossing, Moreno is playing great basketball. In the first game of the season, Moreno scored 26 points on 11-12 from the field. He also pulled down 16 rebounds, dished seven assists, blocked four shots, and had a steal in Great Crossing's win over Ashland Blazer.
In his second game of the season against Montgomery County, Moreno had 30 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks, and three assists. The seven-footer is putting up video game numbers early into the season.
Kentucky fans can expect these types of numbers to be a nightly occurrence for the seven-foot Kentucky signee.
Moreno is going to be a star for the Kentucky Wildcats, and his ability to pass the basketball makes him the perfect fit for Coach Pope's system, knowing he likes his bigs to control the offense.
All of Kentucky's 2025 class is off to a hot start to the season. This is going to be a special class for the program, especially if Coach Pope is able to land five-star power forward Caleb Wilson. Coach Pope has proven he is a great recruiter, and it looks like he is a great talent evaluator based on the play of his class so far.